Dairy Queen brand ‘remains strong’ despite franchisee’s bankruptcy filing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a Dairy Queen franchisee announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and closed more than a dozen stores across Texas, many DQ fans lamented about the abrupt closures.

Vasari LLC, the parent company of dozens of Dairy Queen locations, filed for bankruptcy listing a category of debt between $10 million and $50 million. Chapter 11 allows for debts to be reorganized as opposed to Chapter 7 which calls for liquidation.

According to the petition, the company closed 22 locations — 18 in Texas — prior to the filing date and it plans to close an additional nine locations. The only one in Central Texas that closed was in Giddings.

In a statement, Lou Romanus, the CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators Council, stated even with Vasari’s bankruptcy filing, “Dairy Queen remains a strong brand in our state.” Texas had 130 Dairy Queen franchises and nearly 600 locations.

The following is a list of stores that were closed according to a public relations firm that represents Vasari:

224 S. Dumas Ave., Dumas, TX

977 East Austin St., Giddings, TX

1014 South Main St., Perryton, TX

1243 N. Main, Shamrock, TX

1100 N. 4th Ave., Teague, TX

7819 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK

298 West 1st, Claude, TX

720 West Gary Blvd, Clinton, OK

2000 S. Commercial Ave., Coleman, TX

1612 N. Frazier St., Conroe, TX

500 W. Broadway, Denver City, TX

200 Main St., Gruver, TX

211 North 1st St., Haskell, TX

220 West Bender Blvd, Hobbs, NM

217 South Main St., Lockney, TX

1107 North 7th St., Merkel, TX

9495 N. Owasso Expwy, Owasso, OK

601 N. Broadway, Post, TX

1010 Nacogdoches Highway, San Augustine, TX

1005 Railroad, Seagraves, TX

502 E. Texas Ave., Stratford, TX

1010 Houston St., Wellington, TX

“Texas Dairy Queen remains steadfast in our pursuit to serve the best food and soft-serve products,” said Romanus in a statement. “We are proud to employ thousands of our fellow Texans and serve millions of burgers, baskets and Blizzards to happy customers.”

With additional reporting by KLBK.