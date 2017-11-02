Dairy Queen brand ‘remains strong’ despite franchisee’s bankruptcy filing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a Dairy Queen franchisee announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and closed more than a dozen stores across Texas, many DQ fans lamented about the abrupt closures.
Vasari LLC, the parent company of dozens of Dairy Queen locations, filed for bankruptcy listing a category of debt between $10 million and $50 million. Chapter 11 allows for debts to be reorganized as opposed to Chapter 7 which calls for liquidation.
According to the petition, the company closed 22 locations — 18 in Texas — prior to the filing date and it plans to close an additional nine locations. The only one in Central Texas that closed was in Giddings.
In a statement, Lou Romanus, the CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators Council, stated even with Vasari’s bankruptcy filing, “Dairy Queen remains a strong brand in our state.” Texas had 130 Dairy Queen franchises and nearly 600 locations.
The following is a list of stores that were closed according to a public relations firm that represents Vasari:
- 224 S. Dumas Ave., Dumas, TX
- 977 East Austin St., Giddings, TX
- 1014 South Main St., Perryton, TX
- 1243 N. Main, Shamrock, TX
- 1100 N. 4th Ave., Teague, TX
- 7819 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
- 298 West 1st, Claude, TX
- 720 West Gary Blvd, Clinton, OK
- 2000 S. Commercial Ave., Coleman, TX
- 1612 N. Frazier St., Conroe, TX
- 500 W. Broadway, Denver City, TX
- 200 Main St., Gruver, TX
- 211 North 1st St., Haskell, TX
- 220 West Bender Blvd, Hobbs, NM
- 217 South Main St., Lockney, TX
- 1107 North 7th St., Merkel, TX
- 9495 N. Owasso Expwy, Owasso, OK
- 601 N. Broadway, Post, TX
- 1010 Nacogdoches Highway, San Augustine, TX
- 1005 Railroad, Seagraves, TX
- 502 E. Texas Ave., Stratford, TX
- 1010 Houston St., Wellington, TX
“Texas Dairy Queen remains steadfast in our pursuit to serve the best food and soft-serve products,” said Romanus in a statement. “We are proud to employ thousands of our fellow Texans and serve millions of burgers, baskets and Blizzards to happy customers.”
With additional reporting by KLBK.