Credit card theft suspect’s nationwide spree ends in his arrest

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The Secret Service, New Braunfels police and Best Buy employees are just some of the people who helped bring a credit card fraud suspect’s crime spree to an end.

Adewale Vaughan, of Katy, is accused of making more than $300,000 in fraudulent purchases, including at Best Buy locations in New Braunfels and San Marcos.

Vaughan, 30, used the credit cards — stolen from a locker at a New Braunfels gym, according to police — to buy high-dollar gift cards and expensive electronics.

New Braunfels police, who started their investigation of Vaughan in July, said they learned he was using a similar method to make fraudulent purchases across the country, from Florida to Washington.

The investigation grew to include the Texas Department of Public Safety and Georgetown police, leading to Vaughan’s arrest during a traffic stop in Katy around 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Police say a number of items in his vehicle directly connect him to fraud-related crimes around the country. At the beginning of October, officers say Vaughan was caught on surveillance camera in New Braunfels and Georgetown, linking him to about 130 other cases.

Georgetown police put out a warning, saying the suspect was going into gym locker rooms, watching people put their things away and then cut the locks off. Police say he would then attach another lock to make it look like the locker had not been touched.

He is now facing federal charges for aggravated identity theft, trafficking in or using unauthorized devices and effecting transactions using access devices issued to another person.