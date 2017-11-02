All lanes of I-35 open after 4 car collision in south Austin

APP USERS: Tap the image above to start the live stream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A major wreck involving four cars blocked lanes in both directions of Interstate 35 Thursday afternoon as emergency responders cleared the scene.

The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. on I-35 near Woodward Street, which is near St. Edwards University.

There were 10 people total — seven adults and three children — in the four cars, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Five ambulances were on the scene. All of the children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Four adults also had potentially serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. One woman had serious but non-life threatening injuries and also went to the hospital. The other two refused medical treatment on scene.

The person who was pinned in one of the cars has been extricated.

A car and truck in the southbound lane both appeared to have damage, and at one point were stopped perpendicular to the road. All southbound lanes of I-35 are closed, while two northbound lanes open as of 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:39 p.m. all lanes reopened.

