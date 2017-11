AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re just 99 days out from the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

By far, the sport with the most Olympic hopefuls from Texas is the bobsled team. One of the athletes to watch is a young woman from Killeen, Kehri Jones.

She’s at the top of her game, but recently experienced one of her toughest moments yet with the loss of her great-grandmother.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile speaks to Jones and has her full story, tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m.

