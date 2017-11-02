Austin Central Library to start charging for parking come Monday

By Published: Updated:
Austin Central Library in downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo)
Austin Central Library in downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visiting the new Austin Central Library, a question you’ll likely hear floated around is, “So what about parking?”

Come Monday, the grace period of free parking will come to a close at the downtown library.

Here’s how the city council-approved rates will break down:

$0.00 0 up to 30 minutes
$3.00 31 minutes up to 1 hour
$5.00 Over 1 hour up to 2 hours
$7.00 Over 2 hours up to 7 hours
$9.00 Over 7 hours up to 10 hours
$15.00 Over 10 hours up to 12 hours
$30.00 over 12 hours

Some, like Paige Oliverio, think the rates are reasonable when you consider the general cost of parking downtown.

“As a professional coming here for 3-4 hours, I actually think it’s a pretty good rate.”

But others, like blogger Bill Oakey with austinaffordability.com, are calling on city council members to lower the rates when you consider parking at the central libraries in larger Texas cities like Dallas and San Antonio is cheaper.

“The trend seems to be to make the parking inexpensive and accessible for patrons of the library. And I think it’s kind of a social thing. It’s a good thing because people of all ages and all backgrounds need to use the library,” Oakey said.

Tonight at 9 and 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern shares the cost comparison of other library parking fees and the questions council members are asking. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s