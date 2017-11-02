Austin Central Library to start charging for parking come Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visiting the new Austin Central Library, a question you’ll likely hear floated around is, “So what about parking?”

Come Monday, the grace period of free parking will come to a close at the downtown library.

Here’s how the city council-approved rates will break down:

$0.00 0 up to 30 minutes $3.00 31 minutes up to 1 hour $5.00 Over 1 hour up to 2 hours $7.00 Over 2 hours up to 7 hours $9.00 Over 7 hours up to 10 hours $15.00 Over 10 hours up to 12 hours $30.00 over 12 hours

Some, like Paige Oliverio, think the rates are reasonable when you consider the general cost of parking downtown.

“As a professional coming here for 3-4 hours, I actually think it’s a pretty good rate.”

But others, like blogger Bill Oakey with austinaffordability.com, are calling on city council members to lower the rates when you consider parking at the central libraries in larger Texas cities like Dallas and San Antonio is cheaper.

“The trend seems to be to make the parking inexpensive and accessible for patrons of the library. And I think it’s kind of a social thing. It’s a good thing because people of all ages and all backgrounds need to use the library,” Oakey said.

Tonight at 9 and 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern shares the cost comparison of other library parking fees and the questions council members are asking.