Abilene mother indicted after 3 children test positive for meth

KTAB Staff Published:
Ashley Rodriguez. (KTAB)
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene mother arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine has been indicted.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Ashley Rodriguez, 30, for an Endangering a Child charge Thursday. She’s being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Court documents state officers responded to Rodriguez’s home in March of 2017 to check her welfare after learning she was threatening suicide. When they arrived on scene, they learned Rodriguez had left her three children, all under the age of 15, in the care of a friend.

According to an affidavit, “drug paraphernalia was discovered in the home easily accessible by the children.”

The documents also state that once Rodriguez was located, she admitted to the drug use, and as part of a CPS investigation, the children were each given a drug test.

“All were found to have methamphetamine in their system,” the documents reveal.

