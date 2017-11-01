Zilker Holiday Tree lights go up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker moonlight tower was transformed Wednesday morning into the Zilker Holiday Tree.

Austin Energy crews strung 3,159 red, yellow, green and blue lights onto the 155-foot tower. Last year the moonlight tower itself was renovated with energy-efficient LED light bulbs.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. It will be on display from then until Dec. 31, with the lights turning on from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The 53rd annual Trail of Lights kicks off on Dec. 9. For a full list of special event dates and cost, click here.