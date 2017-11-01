WWI dog tags returned to Texas family after almost 100 years

By Published:
A man in France found the dog tag of a Texas man's great uncle, who served in WWI (KRBC Photo)
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — A soldier’s dog tag from World War I has been returned to his family in Texas after nearly 100 years.

John Millican, an avid history buff, was very close to his Great Uncle Willie Tubb, who served in WWI. Millican now shares his uncle’s war stories on his blog to honor him.

In September, a man living in France saw Millican’s blog and contacted him. The man, Willem Schmidt, told Millican he had found his great uncle’s dog tag while digging in his garden.

Eventually, Schmidt mailed the dog tag to Millican, along with a note indicating his joy the tag could finally be returned home.

“There he is at home where he belongs. Give him a good place in your collection so I can sleep quietly,” the note said.

