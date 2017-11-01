VonTrey Clark’s defense files motion for continuance in capital murder trial

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The defense team for the former Austin police officer charged with capital murder in the death of a woman he said was the mother of his unborn child is fighting for more time before trial.

Attorneys for Vontrey Jamal Clark filed a motion for continuance in the trial, set to be heard in Bastrop County. That motion will likely be taken up in open court and Clark is expected to appear in person Wednesday afternoon for the hearing.

At this time, not much is known about the motion but an order filed in earlier this month indicated both sides could discuss the status of the proposed jury questionnaires. The current docket shows jury selection would begin on Feb. 6, 2018 with opening statements in the case starting on March 19, 2018.

Clark has pleaded not guilty in the murder of his girlfriend, Samantha Dean. Court records suggest Clark offered to pay someone $5,000 to have her killed. Court documents also revealed Clark wanted Dean to have an abortion.

An autopsy showed Dean was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

After an aggressive encounter with Clark, Dean told co-workers at the Kyle Police Department that Clark would be the prime suspect if she ever turned up dead. Dean’s body was found on Feb. 4, 2015 outside a Bastrop County shopping plaza.

No action had been taken in the case in 2017 until September when, according to court records, prosecutors and defense lawyers met about evidence that needs to be tested. That evidence includes DNA testing on floor mats believed to be from Dean’s car, along with testing on underwear found during the investigation.

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court budgeted $200,000 in the next fiscal year for Clark’s case. So far this year, the county has spent more than $100,000.

Clark has been in the Bastrop County Jail since September 2015 after federal agents extradited him from Bali, Indonesia.

