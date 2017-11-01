VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver slams into parked trucks in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Surveillance cameras capture an alleged drunk Lufkin man smashing into parked vehicles Tuesday outside a local shop.

Lufkin Police arrested McTavish Raymond, 45, of Lufkin, after he left the scene of a crash minutes before slamming his SUV into two trucks outside A&B Body Shop on North Raguet Street.

The suspect admitted to smoking PCP before getting behind the wheel, according to police.

The driver in the first crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No one was in the trucks he destroyed at the shop.

Raymond is charged with accident involving injury, driving while intoxicated and public intoxication. He remains in the Angelina County Jail.