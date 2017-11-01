UT scientists developing device to measure heart disease risk from home

UT Scientists are developing a device those with heart disease will be able to use to measure their heart health from home. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers in UT Austin’s chemistry department have been tasked with creating a device that will help those with heart disease measure the stress on their heart from home.

In October, the University of Texas announced that the National Institutes of Health awarded these scientists $2 million to create a product that will allow those with heart disease to monitor their heart health from home. The scientists say the device will work similar to the glucose meters diabetics use.

They’re designing the product to be affordable and and easy to use.

