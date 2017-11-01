Fourth threat in one week at Texas State’s LBJ Student Center

Police surround the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University on Nov. 1, 2017 after another threat was made. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State University is investigating the third threat in two days against the LBJ Student Center.

In a tweet sent before 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the university in San Marcos said the student center is being evacuated for a bomb threat, but other university activities are continuing as normal. By 11:10 a.m., university police issued an “all clear” for the building.

On Tuesday, the university received two other threats. That morning, it said a threat was made against the center but cleared by 12:40 p.m. It evacuated the center again after a bomb threat around 1:38 p.m.

Texas State said in a Facebook message that Tuesday’s first threat “originated from the same mobile device used in a bomb threat to the LBJ Center last week,” but it wasn’t a bomb threat.

On Friday,

Texas State is enlisting the help of federal authorities to investigate.

 

 

