Fourth threat in one week at Texas State’s LBJ Student Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State University is investigating the third threat in two days against the LBJ Student Center.

In a tweet sent before 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the university in San Marcos said the student center is being evacuated for a bomb threat, but other university activities are continuing as normal. By 11:10 a.m., university police issued an “all clear” for the building.

On Tuesday, the university received two other threats. That morning, it said a threat was made against the center but cleared by 12:40 p.m. It evacuated the center again after a bomb threat around 1:38 p.m.

Texas State said in a Facebook message that Tuesday’s first threat “originated from the same mobile device used in a bomb threat to the LBJ Center last week,” but it wasn’t a bomb threat.

On Friday,

Texas State is enlisting the help of federal authorities to investigate.