Road rage murder suspect is likely in Mexico

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force says they believe the suspect in September’s deadly road rage shooting in northeast Austin is in Mexico.

A spokesperson for the agency says they’re working with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to get the necessary paperwork to get a provisional arrest warrant for Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, 18.

However, the DA’s Office says they do not know of the suspect’s location within Mexico.

Carbajal-Jaimes faces a first degree murder charge in the shooting death of Alfred Lockett, 48, on Sept. 12 at a CVS pharmacy parking lot at 1701 East Parmer Ln.

Austin police identified the suspect after finding images of him on the victim’s cellphone. Investigators found two photos taken six minutes before the first 911 calls came in about the shooting around 4:31 p.m. Data from the photographs showed they were taken approximately two miles away from the crime scene.

From the beginning, the task force indicated their efforts were concentrated in Mexico. When KXAN spoke to the suspect’s brother in mid-September, he was also in Mexico. The suspect’s brother said he feels terrible for Lockett’s family and hopes they get justice.