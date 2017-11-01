Republic Square Park supporters honored ahead of 2018 grand opening

Related Coverage City leaders take part in Republic Square Park groundbreaking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While a grand opening for Republic Square Park is planned for spring 2018, supporters and donors to the park’s revitalization efforts were honored Wednesday.

The park, nestled between West Fourth and Fifth streets at 422 Guadalupe St., is being redeveloped through a public-private partnership made up of the Austin Downtown Alliance, Austin Parks Foundation and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The parks foundation was behind the design and construction of the redevelopment, along with the fundraising for the needed $5.9 million. A $1 million endowment for the park is also being established.

Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation, said, “As all these skyscrapers keep going up it’s nice to preserve a little bit of green space in the middle of downtown.”

The official grand opening next year will include the launch of a full service café.

You can learn more about the park’s master plan on the city of Austin website and see the full list of donors here.