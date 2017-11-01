Police identify man hit, killed on South Lamar Boulevard

Related Coverage Man in his 50s hit and killed by vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was struck and killed while trying to cross South Lamar Boulevard Friday night.

Police say Jasper Bailey, 34, was standing in the center turn lane of South Lamar Boulevard near Westland Drive, in the vicinity of the Broken Spoke, around 9 p.m. when he was hit by a driver who was going southbound in the center turn lane. The pedestrian was dressed in all black clothes, police say.

Bailey then was hit by a second driver who was headed northbound in the main lane. Both drivers stopped and called 911. Bailey died at the scene.