AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the scary to the adorable, children in Central Texas picked some unique costumes for Halloween.

Thousands of children went trick-or-treating Tuesday, despite some rain during peak times (the boy who dressed as Georgie from “IT” was perfectly prepared).

Let us know which one you think is the most creative in the comments.

Kids show off their cute Halloween costumes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sawyer, 11-months, dressed as Golden Girl Sophia Pertrillo for Halloween 2017 (Courtesy Kelli Hohnstreiter) This boy dressed as Clark Kent for Halloween (Courtesy Sara Keaton) This family transformed their son's wheelchair into a dump truck for Halloween 2017 (Courtesy Ronald Call) Reagan celebrated her first Halloween in 2017 by dressing as a flamingo (Courtesy Emily Miller) Shaylon. 8, dressed as a mini Bruno Mars for Halloween 2017 (Courtesy T Raquel Herrera) These two dressed as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for Halloween (Courtesy Desirae Ciara Davila-Canizales) Evan Mireles from San Marcos was a KXAN meteorologist for Halloween 2017 (Courtesy Edward Mireles) These two dressed up as Pennywise and Georgie for Halloween 2017 (Courtesy Kathie Quinn) A mini-witch attended the Halloween 2017 festivities at Lakeline Mall (Courtesy Lori Moulder) Happy Halloween from this little fan (Courtesy Candy Reed) A Beetlejuice family celebrates Halloween 2017 (Courtesy Renee Hidrogo) Oliver dressed as a trooper at the Texas Capitol for Halloween 2017 (KXAN Photo/Shannon Wolfson)