Motorcyclist died after allegedly running a red light

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  A motorcylist died Sunday following a collision in east Austin.

Starlite Stewart, 29, died after hitting a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of E. 7th Street and Comal Street around 6:14 p.m. According to police, the Toyota was traveling south on Comal Street when the driver turned left onto 7th Street. That driver had a green light, but Stewart reportedly did not and ran through a red light and hit the Toyota.

He was taken to the hospital but died soon after arriving.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call APD at 512-974-4424.

 

