KKK costume angers bar patrons in North Dakota

HORACE, N.D. (KVLY) — A man in a Ku Klux Klan Halloween costume was seen in bars in North Dakota over the weekend.

Ashley Goulet was at the Wild Rice Bar in Horace when the man walked in. She says it crossed the line and should not be tolerated, even on Halloween.

“Pretty ashamed of him if he is a member of our community,” said Goulet. “It’s not something to be proud of, no one is better than anyone else.” She thinks the bar should have kicked him out.

Wild Rice Bar owner Bruce Schauer said the man never tried to get a drink himself but says they would not have served him with the mask on.

“Strict policy that they got a mask that covers their face they have to take it off to determine their age,” said Schauer.

The man did not get kicked out, he left on his own after about a half hour, never removing the mask or showing his face.

Schauer says he agrees with those who are upset about the costume.

