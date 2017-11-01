KKK costume angers bar patrons in North Dakota

KVLY Staff Published:
Wild Rice Bar owner Bruce Schauer said the man dressed in a KKK costume never tried to get a drink himself. (NBC News)
Wild Rice Bar owner Bruce Schauer said the man dressed in a KKK costume never tried to get a drink himself. (NBC News)

HORACE, N.D. (KVLY) — A man in a Ku Klux Klan Halloween costume was seen in bars in North Dakota over the weekend.

Ashley Goulet was at the Wild Rice Bar in Horace when the man walked in. She says it crossed the line and should not be tolerated, even on Halloween.

“Pretty ashamed of him if he is a member of our community,” said Goulet. “It’s not something to be proud of, no one is better than anyone else.” She thinks the bar should have kicked him out.

Wild Rice Bar owner Bruce Schauer said the man never tried to get a drink himself but says they would not have served him with the mask on.

“Strict policy that they got a mask that covers their face they have to take it off to determine their age,” said Schauer.

The man did not get kicked out, he left on his own after about a half hour, never removing the mask or showing his face.

Schauer says he agrees with those who are upset about the costume.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2A0ema1

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s