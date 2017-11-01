Family of Chicon St. hit-and-run victim urging suspect to surrender

Related Coverage Pedestrian killed in east Austin hit-and-run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An east Austin family is putting out a urgent plea to the driver who hit and killed a man Tuesday night.

Austin police identified the man as 45-year-old Mark Morales. The hit-and-run happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Chicon and Willow streets. Police say Morales was critically injured when he was struck by a pickup truck that then left the scene. He later died at the hospital.

Morales’ niece, Nicole Guerra, says her uncle spent the night at home with family handing out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters.

“They ordered pizza and my family was thirsty and it was just one of those things, he just walked to the store. And it was raining, but he didn’t care, if he could help, he was going to help,” Guerra said.

On his walk back, Morales was hit. He was only 100 feet from home.

“His legs were broken, his pelvis was broken, he didn’t deserve that,” Guerra said.

A woman who lives nearby in the neighborhood found Morales and stayed on scene with him until medics got there, Guerra said. Now they are looking for some closure by urging the driver who fled the scene to come forward.

“Everyone is scared of the law, I understand that but at the end of the day you have to go to sleep at night, you know you did this to a person, to somebody’s family,” she said.

Morales’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with unexpected funeral costs.

