Capital Metro will change or eliminate fewer routes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plans are moving forward on a list of proposed changes to Capital Metro bus routes, as part of the Connections 2025 plan.

The final public input meeting wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. At the next board meeting, members will review the final proposal and vote on it.

Plans announced in September included changes to more than half of the city’s 82 bus routes next summer. The plan also included getting rid of 17 bus routes.

Now after a series of meetings, Capital Metro plans to eliminate five routes, and change at least seven. Read the full list of route changes below:

Changes

Route 5 would provide direct service to the Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center in the state complex near Lamar and 51st.

Route 7 would remain on Friedrich Lane to Woodward in Southeast Austin, preserving access to employers and businesses such as the IRS offices and hotels along I-35.

Route 271 would continue to serve ACC Riverside to facilitate transfers to multiple routes. (This was based on feedback from our operators.)

Route 315 would still serve the Oak Hill Shopping Center, allowing us to serve a major destination with no significant route deviation.

New Route 339 Tuscany would serve Tuscany Way, replacing a discontinued portion of Route 323. It would operate at 60-minute frequencies and come at the cost of extending Route 323 to Far West. (That service would still be covered by Route 19.)

Route 271 would serve the Met Center in Southeast Austin, preserving service to that location, which has more than 50 boardings per day.

Route 383 would preserve service to the Anderson Mill neighborhood, Lakeline Mall and the North Lamar Transit Center, serving more than 180 boardings in Anderson Mill/Lakeline Mall and 375 boardings at NLTC.

Eliminations

Route 5 will no longer operate on Speedway, because that street is served by UT Shuttles and frequent service is available within a 5-minute walk on Duval (Route 7) and a 6-minute walk on Guadalupe (Route 1/MetroRapid 801).

Route 7 will not serve the Greyhound Station, because the bus terminal is within a 5-minute walk of Frequent Route 7.

Routes 21/22 are still proposed to be eliminated, because all of its stops are within a 10-minute walk of other service (Frequent Routes 4, 17, 18, 20 & 335 and Route 322 or UT Shuttle 663).

Route 300 will not be restored to Rogge Lane and is still proposed to be re-routed to 51st Street. This is because our principles for designing routes recommend traveling on mixed-use corridors and not residential streets. This ensures an easy-to-understand bus network and faster, more direct service.