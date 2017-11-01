Bears get a special treat: Halloween pumpkins

Bears at the St. Louis Zoo got pumpkin treats on Oct. 31, 2017 (NBC Photo)
Bears at the St. Louis Zoo got pumpkin treats on Oct. 31, 2017 (NBC Photo)

ST. LOUIS (KXAN/KSDK) — Most trick-or-treaters look at the pumpkins and eat the candy, but one zoo in Missouri has some residents who eat their pumpkins like candy.

Two grizzly bears at the St. Louis zoo celebrated their first Halloween there with pumpkins filled with other favorite treats. The bears ripped apart the carved gourds to get to the good stuff and then ate the pumpkins, too. Each were carved with their names — Huck and Finley.

The zoo’s polar bear also got a special treat. Zookeepers dropped large pumpkins into his deep pool like a bigger version of bobbing for apples.

