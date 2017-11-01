Austin considers requiring private companies to provide paid sick leave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is looking for feedback on the possibility of a city-wide paid sick leave policy for employees in the private sector. Almost 4 out of 10 workers in Austin do not work at a company where paid sick leave is required.

The city states paid sick time can “have a positive effect on individuals and the public health of Austinites.” According to the resolution, 33 cities and eight states across the country have paid sick policies in place.

The council directed staff to gather feedback from the community on the policy in late September. For the month of November, people can give their feedback online here.

There will be three public meetings to gather input on the issue:

Nov. 2: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road. Nov. 16: 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Town Lake Center Assembly Room 130, 721 Barton Springs Road. Parking available in the Palmer Events Center garage.

4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Town Lake Center Assembly Room 130, 721 Barton Springs Road. Parking available in the Palmer Events Center garage. Nov. 30: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.

After the November input sessions, city staff will form a recommendation to the council who could then vote on a proposed city ordinance.

But how will this impact business? KXAN looks into that question on KXAN News at 5 p.m.