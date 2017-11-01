Astros World Series gear for sale at Academy Thursday morning

By Published:
World Series Championship gear at Academy. (Courtesy: Academy)
World Series Championship gear at Academy. (Courtesy: Academy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that the Houston Astros has earned and made history, t-shirts and baseball caps emblazoned with the team as the 2017 World Series champs are ready for the public to buy!

Academy Sports and Outdoors says the unopened boxes of Astros Champion gear arrived at their stores earlier this week — and they’re just waiting to be opened!

All 31 Houston-area Academy stores will reopen after the game and stay open throughout the night so fans can get their ‘Stros gear fresh for work Thursday morning. In Austin, stores will open at 6 a.m. Thursday.

