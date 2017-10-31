Why tolls could be the answer to traffic problems on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When we told you about the proposed toll lanes on Interstate 35, many of you reached out to us and asked, ‘Why more tolls?’

Transportation advocate John Langmore, who has worked with Capital Metro and the Lone Star Rail, gives us an idea on how adding tolls lanes are a key to helping reduce delay.

The overall goal is to have the proposed toll lanes run in each direction of I-35 from Ranch to Market 1431 in Round Rock to State Highway 45 SE near Buda. “It’ll take a long time and it’ll be a major initiative to round up the funding for a project of that size,” says Langmore.

Getting $8 billion for the project is one step, he says, along with the price and construction headaches. There will also be benefits, like less backup on I-35 and connections in downtown Austin like never before.

“There’s no question that if the project is built as it’s currently described, it would have two benefits. The first being, it would absolutely improve traffic congestion along I-35. Primarily because you’d be adding four lanes of new capacity. The other big benefit, of course, is removing the barrier between east and west Austin.”

Though covering I-35 with park space would look good, why more toll lanes?

“If you just add two lanes of traffic without variable tolls, they will fill up instantly and you will feel no relief within a very short period of time,” says Langmore. “They won’t get built if there’s not additional financial support coming from those projects themselves, which equates to tolls.”

He continued, “The thing about transportation projects in the United States today without additional financial support — especially projects in a dense urban core, where they’re much more expensive to build — they won’t get built if there’s not additional financial support coming from those projects themselves, which equates to tolls.”

Langmore says the only way to ensure the managed toll lanes don’t become congested themselves is to let the toll rate fluctuate. “So that it ensures only enough people use [them], that there will always be free flowing traffic on it.”

The first two express lanes would be built each way through downtown from Oltorf Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., then expanding the entire length of the project. The plan also calls to remove the upper decks from MLK to Airport Boulevard.

“It’s a struggle to accept the fact that you have to pay a market price for access to free flowing traffic, on the other hand it’s really the only viable option to achieve free flowing traffic,” says Langmore.

TxDOT wants to hear what you think about the proposed changes. Public input and open houses are scheduled to begin next spring. Officials say an environmental study of this entire project should be done in the winter of 2019. Then, construction on the toll lanes for downtown should begin in 2021.