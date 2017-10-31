Which one’s right? Burger emoji sparks online toppings debate

By Published: Updated:
Different versions of the hamburger emoji from Emojipedia (Empjipedia photo)
Different versions of the hamburger emoji from Emojipedia (Empjipedia photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Some say there’s a right way to stack a burger — and then there’s Google’s way.

An emoji of a hamburger is sparking a fierce debate online, because Google’s version differs in one particular way from all others: it shows the cheese beneath the patty, instead of on top.

A writer and media analyst started the viral debate over the weekend — and it’s continued from there, with some commenting on the proper order of lettuce and tomato as well.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai also added his comments, saying he and others at the company will “drop everything” to discuss the issue “if folks can agree on the correct way to do this.”

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s