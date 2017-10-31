Which one’s right? Burger emoji sparks online toppings debate

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Some say there’s a right way to stack a burger — and then there’s Google’s way.
An emoji of a hamburger is sparking a fierce debate online, because Google’s version differs in one particular way from all others: it shows the cheese beneath the patty, instead of on top.
A writer and media analyst started the viral debate over the weekend — and it’s continued from there, with some commenting on the proper order of lettuce and tomato as well.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai also added his comments, saying he and others at the company will “drop everything” to discuss the issue “if folks can agree on the correct way to do this.”