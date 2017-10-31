Truck driver hits people on bike path near World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.

NBC News is reporting multiple people have been killed in the incident.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the Manhattan bike path.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured.

 

