Trial begins of man accused of killing transgender woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial of JonCasey Rowell, the man accused of killing a transgender woman in January 2016, has started in Austin.

Rowell is charged with murder in the Jan. 22 death of Monica Loera, 43. Police spoke about what they saw in the moments after getting to a home in the 300 block of East Powell Lane, near Interstate 35 and East Anderson Lane in north Austin.

Police said Loera gave Rowell directions to her home because he had “forgotten his jacket,” according to an arrest affidavit. Loera’s roommate told police that Loera worked as a prostitute and allegedly stole from clients.

Family members spoke about Loera’s transition to a woman. Austin police initially released her name as David Loera. In May 2016, members of the transgender community called for new policies on how the Austin Police Department identifies a person’s gender, after saying news about Loera’s death was delayed because she was misidentified as a man.

If convicted, Rowell could face up to 99 years in prison.