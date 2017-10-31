Texas State University evacuates LBJ Student center after second threat

Texas State University - LBJ Student Center (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University police say they are investigating another threat against the LBJ Student Center on the campus in San Marcos. It’s the site of a similar bomb threat Oct. 26.

Around 12:40 the university issued an all-clear after finding no threat. Then, it said it was evacuating the student center again around 1:38 p.m. out of an abundance of caution following another threat.

“Classes and other university activities are continuing as scheduled,” it wrote.

Texas State said in a Facebook message that the threat “originated from the same mobile device used in a bomb threat to the LBJ Center last week.”

Police are on scene, but it is not known at this time if students are evacuated from the area or on lock down.

Last week police determined there was no danger after a threat was allegedly made to a food service employee, according to the University Star student newspaper. Students evacuated the student center for several hours while officials swept the building.

No one has been taken into custody in relation to that incident.

