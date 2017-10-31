Severe water main break shuts down San Marcos road

By Published:
(AP File Photo)
(AP File Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A severe water main break in San Marcos could potentially close roads in the area for a day, according to the city.

The main broke around 5 a.m. on East Sessom Drive between Ed J L Green Drive and Aquarena Springs Drive. Crews shut off the water in less than 30 minutes, but all four lanes of the road were affected.

The city said water service for customers shouldn’t be affected.

Officials are working to determine what caused the break, but they say the area will be shut down for most of the day and the closure could extend to 24 hours.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s