Severe water main break shuts down San Marcos road

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A severe water main break in San Marcos could potentially close roads in the area for a day, according to the city.

The main broke around 5 a.m. on East Sessom Drive between Ed J L Green Drive and Aquarena Springs Drive. Crews shut off the water in less than 30 minutes, but all four lanes of the road were affected.

The city said water service for customers shouldn’t be affected.

Officials are working to determine what caused the break, but they say the area will be shut down for most of the day and the closure could extend to 24 hours.