Recent incidents fuel UT student concerns about West Campus safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following several recent incidents off campus, UT students tell KXAN their concerns about safety in the area are escalating.

On Tuesday morning, Austin police confirmed that two men were arrested in West Campus at 24th and Rio Grande streets after they got involved in a physical disturbance. Police couldn’t yet confirm the nature of the disturbance, but UT Austin police confirmed they assisted with the call as well.

Last week, a student was punched outside of the 26 West Apartments in West Campus, the man suspected of attacking her was arrested.

Last month a student was hospitalized after being attacked while walking to class, and while the attack didn’t happen on West Campus, it occurred just north of the university and the student described her attacker as possibly homeless.

All three of these incidents happened during daylight hours. They also happen following several years of heightened concern of safety on and off campus, most notably fueled by worry over the killings of UT students Haruka Weiser in 2016 and Harrison Brown in 2017.

UT Student Anuska Martinez, who lives in West Campus, said all of these incidents have made it so she is not comfortable walking back to her home alone later than 9 at night. She said she relies on UT’s free SURE Walk program to get around at night and hopes the university continues to invest in the program.

Martinez hasn’t personally been attacked, but says several of her friends have been.

“My friends have told me, ‘Someone chased me by car,’ or on foot or on a bike, so I know it definitely happens,” she said.

Martinez hopes the university focuses on communicating problems in West Campus quickly with students and that students recognize their role in reporting crime and keeping their peers safe.

Student Issiah Carter, who also lives in West Campus, started advocating for more safety in the area after Weiser’s murder.

“Haruka Weiser could have been any student,” Carter said. “In a lot of these tragic incidences on campus — we’ve had too many since I’ve been here — and a lot of times it’s not intended for a specific student, but you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Carter was in student government at the time Weiser was killed, he worked to start mapping out areas of concern in West Campus and making the city aware of student concerns. Over the last year, he says he’s seen university programs like SURE Walk and the Be Safe campaign have an impact on students.

“Because we have such a large student population in West Campus, which is under the jurisdiction of the city mostly, I’m starting to understand that [for] private businesses and apartments off campus that is part of their responsibility in my opinion to make West Campus an surrounding areas safer for students,” Carter said.

He added that he would like to see businesses nearby open their doors to students as a safe space during dark hours and to see apartment complexes invest in lighting and security cameras for alleyways.

The city of Austin is making safety improvements in the high-density West Campus neighborhood a priority, the transportation will be conducting a survey through the end of this year about crime and areas that need more lighting. In the spring they will present their findings to the city council. If you would like to share your thoughts for the survey, click here.

But Carter noted that surveys can only do so much.

Though any 911 calls made off campus are routed to Austin police, UT police can help out and respond as well if they are notified.

UT Austin police have been involved with several efforts over the last year to enhance their efforts in West Campus. This year, they added one more off-campus patrol district, bringing the total number of off campus UTPD patrol districts to two.

UTPD Chief David Carter said that over the last several days, UTPD has been working with APD to improve their communication in West Campus and off campus generally. Carter explained that previously APD would only notify UTPD about crimes that fell under the Clery Act. But now APD has agreed to tell UTPD about any crimes or a serious nature or crimes of violence. Carter explained that APD will still handle those calls, the additional information just gives UTPD a chance to communicate those incidents to students.

As of several weeks ago the now-larger-than-ever UT police force reorganized, giving them a full bike patrol unit. Carter explained this unit’s primary responsibility is safety in West Campus, whether that is patrolling on their own or assisting APD with calls.

“One of the things that’s very important to me is the fact that we strive to serve the UT community, in particular our students,” Chief Carter said. “That includes as much as we possibly can, helping out in off campus locations, and clearly West Campus is one of those areas. That’s why we focus on our relationship with West Campus and the city as much as possible.”