President Trump, Vice President Pence portraits unveiled

The White House released official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Oct. 31 (White House Photos)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — It’s official — the White House released portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

Both are wearing American flag pins and standing in front of a flag.

The U.S. Government Publishing Office produced the photographs. They will be distributed to federal facilities across the United States so they can be displayed. The public will also be able to purchase their own copies of the portraits, but it is not known at this time what it would cost.

The White House released the official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump in April, which was taken in the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump. (White House)
First Lady Melania Trump. (White House)

 

