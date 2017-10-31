Popular Austin graffiti art scares up playful imitation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people take photos of their costumes before they go trick or treating — but some may want to save a few snaps for a yard that’s the perfect place for a picture.

A couple from Leander is keeping Halloween weird with an “I Scare You So Much” decoration on its garage. It’s a play on the popular “I Love You So Much” mural on Congress Avenue in Austin.

Dan McDorman reached out to KXAN with this photo op, and said the yard is also decorated and includes a fog machine and strobe lights — and there’s plenty of candy to go around.

“Figured we’d keep Leander a little weird too,” he wrote.

Those who want to check it out can go to the Blockhouse Subdivision in Leander. The home is on the 700 block of House Creek Drive.