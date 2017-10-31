Paranormal investigator on Austin’s most haunted spots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, you might want to call Austin Paranormal Investigations.

Bill Pappin is part of the private professional group of researchers that looks into reports of strange activity, provides education on how to deal with various situations and also offers “cleansings” if needed. The group has about 20 members, ranging from mediums to skeptics.

Pappin showed some of the paranormal detecting equipment, all of which he either modified or created himself. There’s a camera to capture images of ghosts, and a REM pod that picks up static in the air.

“I can’t say I’ve ever really been scared by them,” Pappin said of the ghosts he’s seen. “Surprised, yes.”

Pappin said there are a number of things that could cause somewhere to be “haunted,” from something going on with the land where it’s built, to a tragedy that happened there.

Here’s a list of some of his top haunted spots in Central Texas:

  • Jourdan Bachman at Pioneer Farms at 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr. in Austin
  • Driskell Hotel at 604 Brazos St. in Austin
  • Williamson Museum at 716 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown
  • Cobblestone antiques at 712 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown
  • Old Yoakum Hospital at  303 Hubbard St. in Yoakum

