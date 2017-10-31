Man critically injured after falling 30 ft. in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was critically injured in a 30-foot fall near Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 3500 block of South I-35 southbound and warned the incident was impacting traffic. Austin police say they were called to conduct a “check welfare” in the area around 4:38 p.m. Initial information indicates the person fell from the overpass onto the frontage road.

The injured man was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

