Man critically injured after falling 30 ft. in south Austin

Austin police say a man fell from the overpass at I-35 at Ben White onto the frontage road below. (TxDOT)
Austin police say a man fell from the overpass at I-35 at Ben White onto the frontage road below. (TxDOT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was critically injured in a 30-foot fall near Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 3500 block of South I-35 southbound and warned the incident was impacting traffic. Austin police say they were called to conduct a “check welfare” in the area around 4:38 p.m. Initial information indicates the person fell from the overpass onto the frontage road.

The injured man was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information from the scene. 

