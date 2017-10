AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics are performing CPR on a man in his 30s hit by a vehicle in east Austin Tuesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 90 block of Chicon Street, near Willow Street, at 8:39 p.m.

The Austin Police Department says the driver did not stay at the scene. Officers did not immediately have a suspect vehicle description.

Drivers should expect closures in the area.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information from the scene.