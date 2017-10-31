Buda increasing security at vandalized skate park

Related Coverage Vandals continually targeting Buda skate park

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The city of Buda is increasing security and looking at the possibility of adding cameras to the Jackson Tyler Norris Memorial Skate Park after vandals have continually targeted the park over the past six months.

Painted squares can be seen throughout the park on the concrete where city staff has recently covered up graffiti, locks are on the bathroom doors and a pile of dirt sits near the entrance where a tree was uprooted and hung upside down on the pergola.

“We see vandalism at all of our area parks, whether it’s people with illegal dumping or tagging, but I think this one is a little more personal because it’s a memorial park and it’s just unnecessary, it’s not right and whoever is doing this needs to stop because they are going to get caught eventually,” said Buda spokesperson David Marino.

The park was named after 15-year-old Jackson Norris who was hit and killed by a car in Lockhart while riding his skateboard in 2011. His parents say the park provides a safe place for other kids his age to skate without being on the streets.

“It’s almost like spitting on his grave.”

“It makes them happy to know that their son’s name is on this property and that it may prevent somebody else from being in a similar situation,” said Marino.

After Norris died, his family chose to donate his organs, saving the lives of seven others. The small trees planted at the skate park memorialize each of the people he helped which is why it was so heartbreaking for the city and the family to discover the hanging tree.

“They’ve even spread his ashes on this property, it’s almost like spitting on his grave and we want it to stop,” said Marino.

Marino says vandalism is considered criminal mischief and the penalty varies from a misdemeanor to a first-degree felony depending on the amount of damage.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call the Buda Police Department 512-312-1001.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the city and the skating community tonight on KXAN News at 5.