Bag of meth found among Halloween candy in Wisconsin

KESHENA, Wis. (KXAN/NBC) — A child’s trick-or-treat bag in Wisconsin contained something much more dangerous than candy — a small amount of methamphetamine.

The child’s mother went through the Halloween candy and found a small bag with yellow powder among the treats. She said her child brought it back after going trick-or-treating on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The child did not eat any of the meth, and police are investigating.

Officials say it’s always a good idea for parents to inspect candy for dangerous items or treats that may give a child an allergic reaction.