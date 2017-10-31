Bag of meth found among Halloween candy in Wisconsin

A bag of meth was found in a Halloween candy bag the weekend before Halloween in Wisconsin (Menominee Tribal Police Department Photo)
KESHENA, Wis. (KXAN/NBC) — A child’s trick-or-treat bag in Wisconsin contained something much more dangerous than candy — a small amount of methamphetamine.

The child’s mother went through the Halloween candy and found a small bag with yellow powder among the treats. She said her child brought it back after going trick-or-treating on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The child did not eat any of the meth, and police are investigating.

Officials say it’s always a good idea for parents to inspect candy for dangerous items or treats that may give a child an allergic reaction.

