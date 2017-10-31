Austin man’s all-out Halloween decorations a labor of love for the holiday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Decorating for Halloween can be a full-time job — at least it has been recently for a man in northwest Austin.

Eleven months out of the year, Robert Baker’s yard is what you’d expect to find in a quiet neighborhood near U.S. 183 north of S.H. 360. The month of October, Baker transforms it into his graveyard and mortuary. Over the years he’s stocked up around a hundred skeletons, demons and zombies that move, light up and make ghoulish noises.

Now, as people pass, he said, they “slow way down, you know, as they come by because they’re not expecting this.”

Baker’s wife wasn’t quite expecting it eight years ago, either.

“She was the one telling me, ‘Hey, we don’t get trick-or-treaters,'” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, I think I can change that.'”

Neighbors say he has.

“It’s gotten more extensive as the years have gone on,” said Allison Caplovitz, who lives across the street.The difference between their houses couldn’t be more stark this time of year; her side of the street looks like an average neighborhood, his side like the set of a horror movie.

Her 8-year-old daughter likes to take all her friends through Baker’s graveyard.

“It’s like it’s actually her graveyard,” she said. “She goes over and she shows everyone all the different things.”

“It actually gives me an out,” Caplovitz added. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not a big Halloween [fan], but I can send my daughter over there.”

What started with a small collection of the animatronic figures has ballooned into dozens over the years.

“Takes me about 45 minutes to fire up every one of them,” Baker said. And that’s nothing compared to what it takes to set up what he calls his characters.

Baker said he spent 12-hour days for a week and a half this year just getting his yard ready.

“I work from home, so I watch the progression every day,” Caplovitz said. “He works really really hard on it.”

Baker’s labor is born from a love for the holiday that he couldn’t fully express for years. “I owned a costume shop,” he said, “and I was so busy getting other people’s costumes together and getting them that I had no time to enjoy my holiday.”

Now that he’s semi-retired, he’s been able to fully devote his time to planning and construction. He started over the summer, building a swing set for three child-sized demons who laugh and taunt passersby from the edge of the yard.

“Depends on what you’re into,” he said. “I don’t golf really.”

Baker hosts not just the kids in his own neighborhood, but anyone who happens along. A city inspector, there Monday to check on his new water heater, took a video around the yard and vowed to bring his own family back when it got dark.

The work is all in good fun; even his wife has started buying him some of the characters to add to his collection. As for the cost of bringing Halloween to his quiet neighborhood for just a few days, Baker said he doesn’t like to think about it.

“It’s like my wife said: Get your moment in, you know, and then clean it up,” he laughed.

Chris Davis is LIVE on KXAN News Today from this spooky front yard this morning with a preview of the tricks and treats of the display.