Academy ready to sell Astros World Series gear *when* they win

By Published:
World Series Championship gear at Academy. (Courtesy: Academy)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — T-shirts and baseball caps emblazoned with the Houston Astros as the 2017 World Series champs are ready for the public to buy… if they win Game 6 Tuesday night.

Academy Sports and Outdoors says the unopened boxes of Astros Champion gear are in their stores just waiting to be opened! All the Astros have to do is win.

If the Houston team wins in Game 6, all 31 Houston-area Academy stores will reopen after the game and stay open throughout the night so fans can get their ‘Stros gear fresh for Wednesday morning. In Austin, stores will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday if the team wins.

If you stay up late Tuesday night watching the game, feel free to use the MLB “excuse from work” note come Wednesday morning.

