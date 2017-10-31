10,000 arrests since Texas AG Criminal Investigations Division created

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office marked two milestones in the past month after its Criminal Investigations Division reached 10,000 arrests and 9,000 fugitive apprehensions.

The Criminal Investigations Division began in 2003 and coordinates with various levels of law enforcement. Within that group is the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, which helps find convicted child sex offenders and also assists in tracking down missing and endangered runaway children.

Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the group’s dedication as they reached the milestones.

“Their bravery, valor and strength remind us of the dangers many of them face every day – dangers they confront without hesitation,” Paxton wrote. “I am proud of the job they do to keep Texas stronger, safer and just.”

Officials arrested Jordan Adam LaFleur on Sept. 27, marking their 10,000th arrest. LaFleur was wanted in connection with aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. Of those thousands of arrests, 27 were for people on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted list.

Investigators in the Fugitive Apprehension Unit also made their 9,000th arrest — taking convicted child predator Armando Ramos into custody after he allegedly violated his parole.

 

 

