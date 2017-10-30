Z’Tejas files for bankruptcy and closes one Austin location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after closing one restaurant in Austin and three others in Arizona.

Cornbread Ventures, LP, the restaurant chain’s owner, said in a statement Monday they intend to restructure their balance sheet, reorganize and enhance their operations in Phoenix and Austin.

The locations at the Arboretum and Sixth Street in Austin will remain open, the company said, but the Avery Ranch location at 10525 W. Parmer Ln. has closed.

The four closed locations were described as “under-performing” by the company.

Stephen O’Connor, the company’s chief operating officer, said, “We plan on using this unique opportunity to give our customers what they should expect — a commitment to service, new whole-food based recipes and overall dining experience that has our customers coming back time and again. We’re excited about the future of Z’Tejas.”

The company also filed for bankruptcy in 2015, assuring customers then that business would continue as usual.