Woman’s body found inside car’s trunk after police chase

KXAN Staff Published:
Freddie Gilbert. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)
Freddie Gilbert. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in North Texas made a startling discovery when they opened the trunk of a vehicle after they say the driver led them on a chase Sunday morning.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a road rage incident near the city of Forney, which is just east of Dallas, and noticed the suspect’s vehicle. KXAS reports the initial road rage call indicated a man in a car pulled up next to another car and “pulled a gun and fired at least one shot at the victims.”

When deputies tried to pull the driver over, he led them on a chase onto Interstate 20. The suspect, identified as Freddie Gilbert, 33, of New Orleans, ended up crashing his vehicle on I-20 near Farm to Market 2965.

During a search of Gilbert’s vehicle, deputies found a woman’s body in the trunk. KXAS reports the victim and Gilbert knew each other. Authorities are will waiting for an official identification of the woman.

