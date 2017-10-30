Water valve break in northwest Austin closes lanes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water valve break in northwest Austin forced numerous lane closures for much of the day as crews work to repair the issue.

The 2-inch valve broke Monday morning before 6:42 a.m. near Ranch to Market Road 2222 and Balcones Drive. Austin Water says it has a crew on scene working on repairs. According to the City of Austin, two westbound lanes, one northbound lane and one eastbound lane were shut down Monday morning.

Urgent Water line repairs at Northland@Balcones has shut down 2 left lanes WB, 1 lane NB, & 1 lane EB directions Expect delays. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/13ObTbyUZk — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) October 30, 2017

Just after noon Austin Water said it estimated the repairs will take between 6 and 8 hours.

AW crew on the scene at Balcones/2222. Estimated time for completion: 6-8 hrs for repairs to a 2” valve. Thank you for your patience. — Austin Water (@AustinWater) October 30, 2017

Water in the area is also temporarily shut off as the crews work.