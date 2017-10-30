Water valve break in northwest Austin closes lanes

By Published:
A water valve broke around 6:42 a.m. Oct. 30 near the intersection of RM 2222 and Balcones Drive (City of Austin Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A water valve break in northwest Austin forced numerous lane closures for much of the day as crews work to repair the issue.

The 2-inch valve broke Monday morning before 6:42 a.m. near Ranch to Market Road 2222 and Balcones Drive. Austin Water says it has a crew on scene working on repairs. According to the City of Austin, two westbound lanes, one northbound lane and one eastbound lane were shut down Monday morning.

Just after noon Austin Water said it estimated the repairs will take between 6 and 8 hours.

Water in the area is also temporarily shut off as the crews work.

 

