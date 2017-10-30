Top Halloween candy choices by state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone has their favorite when it comes to Halloween candy — but as a survey shows, the treats that come out on top depend on where you live.

Influenster, which cultivates product reviews, surveyed more than 23,000 people in 2017 and asked them what their favorite candy was out of a list of 52. This year, they tried to reflect how many more people of one state chose a specific candy compared to those in other states. The company created an infographic with the results.

Texas’ most unusually popular candy was Three Musketeers. Overall, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups received the most total votes.

In an Influenster’s survey two years ago, five states including Texas said candy corn was their top pick. In the 2017 survey, only two states — Tennessee and New Hampshire — had the treat as their most unusually popular candies.

The Wunderle Candy Company started churning out Candy Corn in the late 1800s. Today it’s made with corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and palm wax. This candy that people either love or love to hate also has its own celebration — Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day.

The National Retail Federation estimates people will spend about $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year, out of a total of $9.1 billion spent on the holiday overall.