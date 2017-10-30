TCSO tackles crime in Wells Branch area

AUSTIN (KXAN) –The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says over the last few weeks, it has focused on the unincorporated areas of Wells Branch to cut back on various crimes.

The department says the initiative focused on credit card skimmers, illicit businesses and prostitution. In a press release, the department says “significant progress has been made.”

TCSO will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss its objectives and why it decided to start the initiative.

