Suspect wanted in Wells Fargo Bank robbery at Fiesta grocery store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help identifying a man who they say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank located inside the Fiesta Mart near downtown Austin.

The robbery happened on Friday, Oct. 27 at approximately 7 p.m. at the Fiesta located along Interstate 35 near 38th Street. Police say the suspect gave the bank teller a note demanding money. A weapon was never displayed.

The suspect, described as a black man between the ages of 25 to 35 and approximately 6 feet tall, ran away from the scene. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray Gap sweatshirt with a red undershirt. He also had one a black knit cap with a “BE ME” logo.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

