Starting quarterback up in the air for TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Again Tom Herman is faced with a starting quarterback decision. Again the Texas head coach doesn’t have to divulge which player will get the first snaps against TCU.

Sam Ehlinger has been cleared for practice after recovering from a concussion in the Oklahoma State game. Shane Buechele guided the Texas offense to its fourth win of the season Saturday at Baylor, throwing for 256 yards accounting for 2 total touchdowns.

Each quarterback’s tallied two wins this season for the Longhorns. Ehlinger’s record as a starter is 2-3. Buechele is 2-1. Each players shows strengths and each player has flaws. According to Herman, a resolution to the position seems unlikely.

“It has been hard. It would be foolish of me to say otherwise. The one thing is they’re not complete departures from each other. We’re not talking about a guy in Shane (Buechele) who’s an excellent passer and a statue and we’re not talking about a guy in Sam (Ehlinger) that’s an excellent runner but can’t throw the football. To say that we’d like one to ride out the next four games…yeah, that’s pretty accurate. Is that realistic? I don’t know…recent history tells me it’s not, but I think that would be ideal,” Herman said.