Starting quarterback up in the air for TCU

By Published: Updated:
WACO, TX - OCTOBER 28: Shane Buechele #7 of the Texas Longhorns runs through the end zone scoring a touchdown as Jameson Houston #11 and Verkedric Vaughns #27 of the Baylor Bears pursue in the first half at McLane Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Again Tom Herman is faced with a starting quarterback decision. Again the Texas head coach doesn’t have to divulge which player will get the first snaps against TCU.

Sam Ehlinger has been cleared for practice after recovering from a concussion in the Oklahoma State game. Shane Buechele guided the Texas offense to its fourth win of the season Saturday at Baylor, throwing for 256 yards accounting for 2 total touchdowns.

Each quarterback’s tallied two wins this season for the Longhorns. Ehlinger’s record as a starter is 2-3. Buechele is 2-1. Each players shows strengths and each player has flaws. According to Herman, a resolution to the position seems unlikely.

“It has been hard. It would be foolish of me to say otherwise. The one thing is they’re not complete departures from each other. We’re not talking about a guy in Shane (Buechele) who’s an excellent passer and a statue and we’re not talking about a guy in Sam (Ehlinger) that’s an excellent runner but can’t throw the football. To say that we’d like one to ride out the next four games…yeah, that’s pretty accurate. Is that realistic? I don’t know…recent history tells me it’s not, but I think that would be ideal,” Herman said.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s