San Marcos High student killed in I-35 rollover

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 15-year-old San Marcos High School student was killed Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 that injured two other teenagers, the city of San Marcos said in a statement.

The girl, who was in the backseat, was thrown from a 1996 Ford Explorer and pronounced dead about an hour after the 3:43 p.m. crash.

The student who lost her life in the single-vehicle crash has not been identified by officials. A city spokesperson said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old boy, lost control and rolled several times near the 206 southbound mile marker, near River Ridge Parkway. The driver and another 15-year-old female passenger had non life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

All southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for four hours as police investigated the crash.

San Marcos police say this is the fifth highway fatality in the city this year.

