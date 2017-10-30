San Marcos High student killed in I-35 rollover

By Published: Updated:
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 15-year-old San Marcos High School student was killed Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 that injured two other teenagers, the city of San Marcos said in a statement.

The girl, who was in the backseat, was thrown from a 1996 Ford Explorer and pronounced dead about an hour after the 3:43 p.m. crash.

The student who lost her life in the single-vehicle crash has not been identified by officials. A city spokesperson said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old boy, lost control and rolled several times near the 206 southbound mile marker, near River Ridge Parkway. The driver and another 15-year-old female passenger had non life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

All southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for four hours as police investigated the crash.

San Marcos police say this is the fifth highway fatality in the city this year.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile will have more on the crash, including teenage driver statistics, on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s