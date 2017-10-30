Plans for revamped I-35 include 4 toll lanes, getting rid of decks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New improvements may be coming to Interstate 35, including through the downtown corridor.

On Monday, Texas Senator Kirk Watson, D-Austin, along with TxDOT representatives announced new plans to address congestion and mobility issues along the highway. The project is called “Capital Express” and includes reconstruction and the lowering of I-35.

The project looks to add two managed express lanes in each direction for 33 miles of I-35 from Ranch to Market 1431 in Round Rock to State Highway 45 SE near Buda.

Sen. Watson says the process will be done in phases, with the first two express lanes each way being built through downtown from Oltorf Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, then expanding the entire length of the project.

The proposal also includes lowering I-35 through downtown Austin, creating underground lanes in some sections and potentially removing the upper decks from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Airport Boulevard.

“We only get one shot to rebuild and improve I-35 through downtown Austin so we have to do as much as is reasonable within the existing footprint to enhance mobility and lower it,” Watson said.

KXAN’s Alicia Inns will look at the timeline, budget and how the phases will work tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m.