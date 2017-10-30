People in T-Rex costumes stampede down Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCMH) – For the second year in a row, people wearing dinosaur costumes took to the streets for the “T-Rex Stampede.”

The annual event took place Saturday afternoon in Nashville, WTVF reported.

An organizer said the event started as a social media joke, but it quickly gained interest. Now, it could be a new tradition.

Around 25 people participated in Saturday’s stampede.

Once they got to the end of the stampede, runners hopped out of their dinosaur costumes and went about their business.